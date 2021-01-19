Major Incident Declared As Storm Christophe Batters The Country with rain, gales, and snow



A major incident has been declared in South Yorkshire as Storm Christophe is expected to bring more torrential rain and flooding to the already badly hit area, with The Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones tweeting, “I do not want people to panic, but flooding is possible so please be prepared”.

The storm is battering parts of the UK with gale-force winds, and snow, as well as heavy rain, as the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for central Northern England, for the period from Tuesday through to Thursday, affecting Manchester, Leeds, and Sheffield, and stretching down as far as Peterborough.

Up to 70mm of rain is expected in the northern Peak District and 200mm could be possible in parts of the southern Pennines, with melting snow combined with torrential rain becoming what the acting executive director for flood and coastal risk management, Catherine Wright, described as a “volatile situation”, and said evacuations might need to be prepared for.

Most of Northern England and Wales are under a yellow rain alert for Tuesday and Wednesday, while in Scotland, a yellow weather warning is in place from Dundee to Elgin, for snow and ice until midday on Thursday.

The Environment Agency has issued 10 flood warnings to Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, and parts of Yorkshire, plus a further 109 flood alerts for Northern England, the Midlands, and the East, meaning flooding is possible.

