Madrid’s Minister of Health Calls for Flight Ban with Brazil & South Africa

Enrique Ruiz Escudero has made the request to Spain’s Minister of Health Salvador Illa asking for the suspension of flights with South Africa and Brazil, after the discovery of new variants of the covid-19 in these two countries.

This follows the same request from Madrid’s President Isabel Díaz Ayuso explaining in that, as with the British strain, these two variants “are revealing a very high contagion capacity.”

“There is great concern throughout the international scientific community about the transmissibility or resistance that some variants of which we still do not have complete scientific and healthcare knowledge may offer,” Ruiz Escudero said in his letter.

“Even more so when it is suspected that the Brazilian strain could escape the action of the neutralising antibodies generated by the vaccines. And, above all, knowing that these variants are putting the whole of Europe on alert and have made the pandemic out of control in the countries where it has been discovered”, the letter adds.

The Community of Madrid is studying a possible case of the South African variant and around fifty of the British strain have been confirmed, of which there are also hundreds of other cases being studied in the region.

These new variants are worrying as they appear to be multiplying throughout Spain, meaning “it is urgent to act quickly and forcefully,” according to Ruiz Escudero, who adds that objective is “to maximize control of the arrival of some strains whose entry into our country could, only with the knowledge that we have so far, increase the speed of infections and require more aggressive actions to cut the transmission chains”.

