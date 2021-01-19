MADRID Ends Pollution Protocol After Nitrogen Dioxide Levels Are Reduced

-- Advertisement --



The Madrid City Council has announced that it will lift the Pollution Protocol on Wednesday, January 20 after the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in the city have been reduced.

“This Wednesday the Pollution Protocol will be deactivated after reducing the levels of NO2 in Madrid and having improved the atmospheric ventilation conditions,” said the Consistory.

In addition, the council recommends that residents continue to use public transport and recalled that the services of the Municipal Transport Company (EMT) will be free until Wednesday.

The City Council introduced the protocol last Sunday, limiting the maximum speed of vehicles on the M-30 and on the roads to 70 kilometres per hour.

This decision was made after the limit of 180 micrograms / m3 of NO2 was exceeded for two hours in two stations of the Air Quality Surveillance Network.

Este miércoles se desactiva el #ProtocoloContaminación al reducirse los niveles de NO2 en #Madrid y haber mejorado las condiciones de ventilación atmosférica.

Seguimos recomendando el uso del transporte público 🚍🚇🚆🚲.

✅Recuerda que @EMTmadrid este miércoles es gratuito. — Ayuntamiento Madrid (@MADRID) January 19, 2021

For its part, the Consistory stressed that the meteorological circumstances that led to the activation of the protocol were “unprecedented” since the snowstorm gave way to an anticyclonic situation with “extremely low” temperatures.

In this way, and with the absence of wind, the snow cover has been preventing the air in contact with the ground from heating up, and therefore, the thermal inversion of the lower layers has persisted during these days, thus causing the accumulation of contamination.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Ends Pollution Protocol After Nitrogen Dioxide Levels Are Reduced”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.