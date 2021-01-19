Home News Israel Hits Record Infections Despite More Than Two Million Vaccinated

Israel Hits Record Infections Despite More Than Two Million Vaccinated

Matthew Roscoe
CREDIT: Image by Ri Butov from Pixabay

The Israeli Health Ministry has reported a new record of infections since the start of the pandemic with more than 10,000 cases in one day – this is despite a massive vaccination campaign and the current national confinement.

The Ministry reported 10,021 infections on Monday, January 19 with a positivity rate of 10.2 per cent. Hospitals are coming under increasing pressure with 1,114 seriously ill patients from COVID-19, of which 277 are connected to respirators.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu believes that the rapid spread of the virus is due to the mutations detected and announced that today the Government will debate the extension of the current closure, which should end at midnight on Thursday 21.

This confinement, the third national, hardened on January 8, with the closure of the educational system and all non-essential work activities, but since then the highest figures have been recorded since March, until today reaching a new maximum.


The country continues the most advanced vaccination campaign in the world in which more than 2,180,000 people, out of a population of around nine million, have received the first dose, and 420,000 have been inoculated with the second.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Israel Hits Record Infections Despite More Than Two Million Vaccinated".





