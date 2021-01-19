Iranian General Warns ‘Our Fingers are on the Trigger’ Before Unleashing Terrifying Military Drill.



US-IRANIAN tensions reached new levels today as IRAN engaged in a terrifying military operation on the last full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. Less than 24 hours before Joe Biden is sworn into office, a top military chief warned: “our fingers are on the trigger”.

During the drill, large groups of Iranian army commandos and paratroopers engaged in a series of combative exercises on the Gulf coast near Oman. During the mock war games, paratroopers practised abseiling from a helicopter behind enemy lines and images captured troops running with a firearm along the beach.

Dramatic pictures also showed a heavy-duty tank firing missiles at distant targets – creating a huge fire explosion. In a stark warning, Revolutionary Guards commander General Hossein Salami said the exercise demonstrates Iran’s defence capabilities and warned its armed forces ‘stand ready for warfare’.

Speaking to Iranian state TV, he said: “The recent war games show to enemies the Iranian nations will to defend its independence and territorial integrity…

“Our fingers are on the trigger on behalf of the nation.”

This comes after US airstrikes targetted Iranian backed militia in Iraq on Monday, Jan. 19.

