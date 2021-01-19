Hotels in Nerja offer rooms for Covid vaccinations

Hotels in Nerja have offered their rooms for Covid vaccinations.

“WE intend to collaborate, as we have always shown in the different phases of the pandemic, offering refuge hotels and hotels to medicalise”, said the Association of Hotel Entrepreneurs of the Costa de Sol (AEHCOS) in a statement.

The hotels in Nerja that are members of AEHCOS have signed up to an agreement that the association sent this week to the Malaga Health and Family Delegation, where they put their rooms at the disposal of the health authority for vaccinations.

“This solidarity initiative was launched because we understand that some municipalities may have difficulties when it comes to finding large and safe spaces to carry out vaccination,” explained AEHCOS.

The association has hotels in 31 towns in the Malaga province, with around 350 establishments, which represents more than 80,000 accommodations and about 85 per cent of the province’s hotel beds.

