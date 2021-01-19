Homeowners escape blaze that gutted house and damaged nearby cars

Homeowners had a lucky escape from a blaze that gutted their house and damaged nearby cars as wndows exploded into the street.

AT around 9.40pm last night, Monday, January 18, 112 Emergencias Andalucia received several reports from neighbours of a fire at a four-storey building in Calle Haiti, Malaga city.

Flames and smoke were reportedly billowing from the building, and windows had exploded onto the street hitting several parked vehicles.

Malaga Firefighters, Local Police, National Police Corps and the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES) were quickly on the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters began to extinguish the flames which had “burned the house in its entirety”, confirmed Junta de Andalucia.

According to Local Police, the owners of the house were, fortunately, able to get out of the house before emergency services arrived, and there have no reports of injuries.

