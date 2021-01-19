Guardia Civil sentenced for using her own bullet-proof vest

A GUARDIA CIVIL officer has been sentenced for using a bullet-proof vest which she bought with her own money despite direct orders not to do so.

In 2016, she was taking part in an operation to control people and vehicles in the street and had been required to wear the standard issue vest.

According to a report in El Confidencial, at 8am, when she and her colleagues received orders regarding where they would be carrying out their work, they were given the bullet-proof vests.

She then told her superior that the Guardia Civil regulation vests didn’t fit property because they are too long for her, and asked permission to wear a plain black one of her own.

Her captain told her she could not and ordered her to find the official one which fit her best and not ask again, as she had already asked on two prior occasions.

Despite the order, she joined the checkpoint on the motorway wearing her own bullet-proof vest. When the captain realised, he immediately relieved her from duty.

Disciplinary action was taken against her considering that she had committed insubordination and she was suspended without pay for five days.

The case has gone up through the legal system since she has appealed the decisions of the courts, but it has now been maintained by Spain’s Supreme Court. However, she and her lawyer intend to appeal in the Constitutional Court.

