Guardia Civil Deploy 300 Officers to Bust Andalucian Narco Network

A MASSIVE Guardia Civil operation has been launched in Cadiz and Seville provinces, with 300 officers deployed to carry out raids and arrests on a massive narco-trafficking network.

Local media reports that the Guardia Civil operation began in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 19th), with multiple raids and arrests carried out in Cadiz and Seville provinces.

The targetted network has allegedly been highly active in the Campo de Gibraltar’s lucrative narco-trafficking underworld. They reportedly used the Guadalquivir river to ferry shipments of drugs from the port city of Cadiz into Seville, where they would be stashed before being distributed across Europe. The gang reportedly operated from Corrio del Rio, a small riverside town 15km downstream from the Andalucian capital.

Known for their innovative methods of smuggling and transporting drugs, police say that the Guadalquivir route is a relatively new phenomenon and highlights the lengths gangs will go to in evading the law. Some fear that the violent drug world of the south coast may be spreading further inland to other Andalucian cities.

