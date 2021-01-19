Gary Numan Robbed

The artist songwriter performer and new wave icon Gary Numan is not happy, and it all stems from unfair streaming.

Synthpop, new wave electronica legend Gary Numan has told music press across the globe he is not happy with the way streaming revenues go in the main to the record company, then the streaming service, with a tiny amount leftover for the actual artist.

Gary recalls having one of his songs streamed to various places worldwide around a million times, yes that’s one million times his track was streamed, Gary received just 57 quid! Yes, just 57 English pound notes for one of his songs streamed a million times worldwide.

The music labels will rightly claim they do have expenses and production and marketing.

The service that streams the music is complicated, and at times and can be expensive to ensure quality service for the downloader. Still, Gary argues it’s just not enough going to the artist who is, of course, the source of the product.

Artists get 16 per cent record companies ger 40 per cent and the streaming service 29 per cent, Gary says he deserves more, would you agree with him?

Gary releases an 18th studio album in may called “intruder”.

He did not reveal the song that was streamed one million times can you guess what it is?

