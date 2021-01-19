Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, and Lady Gaga Set to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration

Garth Brooks, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and More Set to Perform at Joe Biden’s Inauguration.

Some of the biggest names in pop music are coming together on Wednesday, January 20, as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are inaugurated.

“This is a great day in our household, this is not a political statement, this is a statement of unity,” Garth Brooks said in a statement on Monday, January 18, following the announcement that he will be performing. “This is history, and it is an honour to get to serve.”

He stated that Dr Jill Biden, the future first lady, asked him to join the celebration and he accepted on Sunday, January 17. He will take part in the swearing-in ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem ahead of the ceremony and Jennifer Lopez will later perform as well. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are all set to attend.

The Oklahoma native, who joked he may be the “only republican there,” performed his hit “We Shall Be Free” for Obama’s inauguration in 2008 and was asked to do so in 2016 at President Trump‘s ceremony but was unable to due to a concert in Cincinnati.

“In this case, you must rise beyond red and blue, black and white, gay and straight, male and female, look at it from America,” the two-time Grammy winner said. “[I hope people leave there] loving each other more than the way they came in.”

On the night of the inauguration, actor Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute special on all national news networks. After comments by both Biden, 78, and Harris, 56, many big names are set to appear including Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.

