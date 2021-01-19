FRANCE Advises Against Homemade Masks Due to New Covid Variants – But Also Against Other Mask Varieties Too

The French authorities are now advising the public against using homemade masks and are also recommending that masks that do not guarantee a filtration of more than 90 per cent stopped being used – given the risk posed by new variants of the coronavirus.

The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, reiterated the point made by the High Council of Health, a technical consultative body, which considers that they are insufficient given the higher levels of infections that have been evidenced by some of these strains, such as the ones from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.

In an interview with the France Inter station, the minister explained that those that do not offer sufficient protection in the face of these new threats are those “made by hand and also those made with category 2 fabric, which only ensures the filtering of 70 per cent of the particles 3 micrometres.”

Surgical ones are still recommended, as well as category 1 textiles, which offer more than 90 per cent filtration.

Véran indicated that from the PCR tests carried out in France, the strain that has been developed in the United Kingdom accounts for around 1.4 per cent of positive cases, which means between 200 and 300 are recorded daily and about 2,000 in total in the country currently.

