Former councillor jailed for electoral fraud

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Former councillor jailed for electoral fraud
CREDIT: London Borough of Redditch

A former councillor has been jailed for electoral fraud and banned from holding elected office.

FORMER Redbridge borough councillor, Chaudhary Mohammed Iqbal was sentenced for three counts of making false statements in candidate nomination papers and perverting the course of justice.

-- Advertisement --

The charges against the 51-year-old from Barking relate to the 2018 local government elections in the London Borough of Redbridge.

Iqbal appeared at Southwark Crown Court and was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment for each of the three electoral malpractice offences, to run concurrently.


He was also given eight months’ imprisonment for perverting the course of justice, to run consecutively.

In addition, Iqbal was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £10,422.54, compensation to Redbridge Council of £10,000 for the by-election costs and compensation to Redbridge Council of £18,368 for the allowances paid to him.


He was reminded of Sec 173 of the Representation of the People Act 1983 setting out the requirements of a person convicted of a corrupt practice in relation to his current elected post and also the five-year ban on holding elected office.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah McConnell, of the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is a significant sentence for this type of offence. It reflects the seriousness with which the court viewed the wrongdoing in an electoral setting.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Corrupt councillor locked up for electoral offences”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRare opportunity to see the elusive planet Uranus on January 20
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here