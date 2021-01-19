FOREST FIRE extinguished at Cala De San Pedro in Nijar after blazing for nearly a day.

Emergency Services 112 received a call from the local “hippie community” at shortly before 7.30 am on Monday, to say that a fire was rapidly spreading near the Cala San Pedro in the Cabo de Gata-Nijar natural park.

The forest fire was attended by 21 forest firefighters, a MA-1 helicopter for air support, an operations technician, a fire truck and two Environment agents. The helicopter came from the Cedefo de Seron.

The fire was extinguished just before midnight on Monday.

