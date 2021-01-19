Eight properties in Mallorca purchased as Government housing

AN investment fund linked to Sabadell Bank has found itself having to sell eight houses to the Balearic Government in the first operation of its kind.

The Government was able to take advantage of an option to have a preferential right to purchase a property being sold for investment purposes in a deal between two banks or commercial groups.

The seller does not lose out as the Government pays the same amount but prices are often less than market price and this means that it can increase its housing stock without building new properties.

This action saw the acquisition of six homes in Palma, one in Manacor and one in Es Mercadal at a total cost of €900,609.

Other empty properties are being taken on seven-year rental leases.

