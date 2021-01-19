DUBLIN Hospital Apologises After Giving Leftover Covid-19 Vaccines To Relatives Of Staff

Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, has had to issue an apology after it came to light they had used leftover Covid-19 vaccines on sixteen family members of staff, on Friday evening, (January 15), including two children of the hospital’s manager, reported the Euronews.

Allegedly, the hospital had already carried out more than 1,100 vaccinations of frontline staff, local GPs, and community health workers, and the decision was made so as not to let the vaccine doses go to waste, and apparently, nine of the 16 recipients were over 70.

Michael O’Connell, the hospital’s manager said, “I personally made every effort to prioritise and identify additional frontline workers, and followed all measures available to me at the time. In hindsight, as Master, I deeply regret that family members of employees were vaccinated and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise”.

Stephen Donnelly, Ireland’s health minister, said he would seek a “full account” from the hospital, and the news has sparked widespread condemnation on social media throughout Ireland.

Irish Minister for further and higher education, research, innovation, and science, Simon Harris, told reporters that he is “Very concerned” by the allegations, “Either there’s a protocol for ‘spare’ vaccines which wasn’t followed, or perhaps more worryingly, there isn’t a protocol at all”.

