Drastic cuts forecast for hairdressers if VAT is not reduced

THE PIMEM section representing hairdressers and beauticians in the Balearics has demanded that the Central Government fulfil its promise of reapplying reduced VAT to this sector.

They consider themselves an “essential sector” and therefore believe it only correct that as for similar businesses, VAT should be dropped from 21 per cent to 10 per cent especially as they are struggling to stay afloat.

According to studies carried out by PIMEM (which represents many small businesses in the Balearics), more than 50 per cent in this sector will not be able to survive much longer especially as with many now working from home and no major celebrations, demand has dropped drastically.

For this reason, members were invited to protest in Palma on January 20 at the same time as other groups make their complaints heard in more than 70 cities across the whole of Spain.

