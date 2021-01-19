DEVASTATING: Man loses wife and daughter, 19, to Covid in just three hours

A doctor has shared the heartbreak of a man who lost his wife and daughter, 19, to Covid in the space of just three hours.

Julio Armas Castro, an emergency doctor at Vinalopó Hospital in Elche, has shared the harsh reality of the pandemic on his Twitter account.

He refers to a 55-year-old man whose wife and young daughter died at the hospital within hours of each other, and warns that the speed of infection is far higher than at the beginning of the Covid crisis.

“For a man, that his wife and daughter die the same day, only three hours apart and both from covid, there are no words of consolation.

“When they called me because the man needed a report (for his insurance) and he told us what had happened, we all fell our souls to the ground. Their tears fell like slabs “, he said.

The medical professional warned that the figures in his workplace are “worse than in March”.

“The speed of contagion is higher, there are more whole families infected and more young people who enter with bilateral pneumonia,” said the doctor, who added that like many, he has had to double or even triple shifts to cover infected colleagues or in isolation.

— Julio Armas Castro (@julymed08) January 17, 2021

