Covid Delays Appeal of Infamous Seville Killer Family

THE APPEAL hearing of a Seville killer family who murdered three people has been postponed after a lawyer on the case reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

The family of killers was sentenced to 76-years in prison each for the brutal 2017 murders of a Turkish couple and a six-year-old girl in Dos Hermanas, a small city 15km south of Seville.

Richardo GH, known as El Pollino, appealed his lengthy sentence alongside his father and wife who aided the high-profile killings. The appeal process has now been delayed until late February due to Covid-19 issues according to a statement from Audiencia de Sevilla. Local media reports that a lawyer working on the case has tested positive for the virus, causing many of the trial’s legal workers to self-isolate.

The bodies family’s victims were found buried in a septic tank in the case that shocked Seville and the rest of Spain. During the lengthy and complex trial, the defendants claimed at various times that they had been set up by police or by drug gangs from Turkey and Russia. A number of other people, either members or friends of the infamous family, have been convicted of various crimes in connection to the Dos Hermanas triple murders.

