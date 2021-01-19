What are the impacts of COVID 19 on business?

Coronavirus has negatively impacted businesses and industries all over the world. Since March 2020, countries all over the world have been under lockdown for at least a couple of months to decrease the spread of the virus.

Even now when the businesses and shops have opened, there have been many restrictions in their operations, which has resulted in huge losses for the business owners. However, the silver lining is that not all businesses have been impacted negatively by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The online casino industry and companies like Netflix have benefitted from the coronavirus as due to this pandemic many people are home and to pass the time they are either playing games or binging on movies.

The travel industry is the one which is one of the most impacted by COVID 19 as due to the fear of the spread of the virus and various travel restrictions, people have canceled many of their travel plans and also canceled their hotel bookings. In short, the pandemic has taken the majority of the countries in the world 10 years back.

Below are some of the impacts of coronavirus on business.

Shortage of labor

The pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and avoid going to work, and the same has happened with laborers. When it comes to white-collar employees, many of them can choose to work from home and deliver the same results that used to deliver while working from the office.

However, things are not the same for laborers as there is no virtual working in their field, and this has resulted in a shortage of labor, as laborers have no other option than to stay at home to save themselves from this virus. This shortage has affected businesses at levels as laborers are an integral part of any industry.

Shortage in supply

Lockdown in various countries made it difficult for businesses to get a supply of useful materials for the companies. Even though restrictions are eased a bit now, still materials are getting delayed to reach their destinations. This has affected the businesses who used to get their raw materials from other countries as the businesses can not produce new products without the raw materials.

Shortage in demand

Just like a shortage in supply, there has been a shortage of demand in certain industries. Due to the change in the lifestyle of people in this pandemic and several restrictions, the habits of people have changed, which has also affected the demand.

For instance, due to the fear of the spread of the virus and government restrictions, many restaurants are now closed or are open only for a limited time. Due to safety concerns, many people are avoiding visiting restaurants, this has resulted in a loss for the hotel industry. Also, this has resulted in a shortage of demand for other food items, like, milk, eggs, etc., affecting other industries as well.

Loss of business

In many cases, coronavirus has not affected the business as much as government guidelines. In many countries, there are still rules that businesses that don’t deal with necessary items will remain closed.

Although this type of rule is necessary for the safety of the people, it has negatively impacted these businesses and the businesses have seen a loss of income through this. For instance, coaching institutes are facing a hit as they have been closed for the safety of the students. However, the institutes, which lack the infrastructure for providing online coaching, are finding it difficult to manage.

Although there have been many negative impacts of coronavirus on business, companies should not forget that there are also some advantages of coronavirus. For instance, due to the travel restrictions, there won’t be much foreign travel, and companies will rely more on Skype and Zoom, resulting in saving on travel tickets.

Moreover, as many employees are getting the option of working from home, companies no more have to spend on the cleaning, transportation, in-office equipment, etc, resulting in some savings for both the employees as well as employers.

In present times, if your business has taken a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic and you don’t see it recovering any time soon, then maybe it is time for you to make a switch. Indeed, making a switch won’t be easy, but in the present scenario, it seems like the only option. If you are a business dealing with selling of particular products, then you can try to take your business online, so that the customers can order and get the delivery of the products safely.

If you have some money at your disposal, you can try getting into selling hand sanitizers and masks, as for some time now, the demand for these products will only be rising. If you can’t venture into a new market, or go online, then maybe you should keep some patience and wait a little more for things to get better!