Councils get Police Powers

MPs in the UK have made known their intention once again to give local councils Police powers.

MPs want to give all councils in the UK the powers that would enable them to issue small fines for minor traffic offences.

The controversial hand over of power no matter how slight will evoke serious debate and indeed put into question the future of how the UK is policed.

Only local authorities in London and Cardiff currently have these powers to fine offenders for driving in cycle lanes stopping in box junctions and failing to keep to one way traffic.

These are just some of the minor offences the government wants councils to have.

Rachel Maclean, the transport minister, claims it will take months to put into place and see it operational.

The reason for MPs to want to shift the power to councils is twofold they claim, dwindling numbers of officers on the street and the coronavirus and priority are given to cyclists with more people outside in the fresh air.

Motorist groups are already fearful that these powers given to councils will result in a cash cow for local authorities and soon run out of control with unfair fines.

