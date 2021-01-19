Cordoba’s most famous monument closed to the public again

THE best-known monument in Cordoba, the Cathedral-Mosque, is closing to the public for the third time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic from today, Tuesday, January 19.

The monument was closed from March 13 to May 25, and from November 10 to December 17 in 2020.

It is now closed again until further notice, but anyone who already had tickets to visit the monument will be refunded automatically.

Daily religious activities in the cathedral will continue, as they have not been interrupted since 1236. Mass is held at 9.30am Monday to Saturday and at midday and 1.30pm on Sundays and holy days. It will also continue at the Parroquia del Sagrario, with mass at 12.30pm and 6pm from Monday to Saturday, and at 10am, 11am and 6pm on Sundays and holy days.

Strict protocol must be observed, and access to the temple will be allowed from 30 minutes earlier via the Santa Catalina entrance.

The famous Patio de los Naranjos (Orange Square) is also closed to the public.

