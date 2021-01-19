CARE HOMES CLOSED DOWN

The Junta De Andalucia has been forced to close two nursing homes in Sevilla due to unacceptable conditions.

Two residential care homes were inspected they were San Lorenzo residence and La Alegria residence in Alcala de Guadaira and in Carmona.

Inspections were carried out last November. The conditions were of such a terrible state. It does not want to divulge them publicly due to the clear distress it would cause relatives of the residents in the care of these facilities.

They have now been closed following an investigation and a statement from the minister of equality and social policies Rocio Ruiz who in her statement said “A denigrating degree of treatment was detected at these facilities.

In total, the Andalucian Administration carried out 290 inspections in residencies throughout the region last year. She said the board would be forceful when dealing with residencies that do not care for people properly, furthermore our older people in the region deserved the best care always.

