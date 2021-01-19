Car Parks to provide 6 per cent of Balearics green energy

AS part of its Green Policy, the Balearic Government has developed a tracking device which can identify car parks which cover more than 1,000 square metres with one plan in mind.

Details were unveiled at the car park of Campos municipal sports centre, one of the first in Mallorca to install solar panels.

As National Law requires the increase of production of solar energy, with 794 car parks across the Balearics of which 571 are located in Mallorca, local councils, who own the majority, have until 2025 to comply with the law and this is one way of doing it.

Investigations are underway to identify the owners of private car parks meeting the size criteria and it is estimated that although some car parks will be rejected due to wooded areas, at least 700 will be able to install solar panels and produce 6 per cent of the entire Balearic electrical needs.

