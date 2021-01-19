Becky Holt from Poynton in Cheshire is believed to be Britain’s most tattooed woman.

In a recent interview on ITV’s This Morning Becky said people think she’s scary they say it when they see her, and they think I can’t hear them but I can.

I’m not a thug and don’t consider myself scary at all.

-- Advertisement --



Becky has 95 per cent of her body tattooed, including intimate parts and considers all her ink art.

The self-proclaimed most tattooed woman in Britain has around 35,000 pounds worth of ink on her body, and even the name of her first boyfriend tattoed close to her crotch.

Becky had a first child a daughter just last year in December and said when she is old enough to decide she will take her and get some quality ink done!

Being tattooed is not a pain-free experience and generally speaking, once it is done its there forever, so if contemplating a tattoo? Think it through for quite a while.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “britains most tattooed woman ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.