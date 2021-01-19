US Airstrikes Target Iranian Backed Fighters In Iraq.

Reports of multiple US airstrikes on Iranian-backed Iraqi Shia militia locations near Jurf al-Sakhar in Iraq are coming in. Fatalities and wounded have been reported by local media. Emergency services are said to be racing to the scene of the multiple explosions. Some military experts are saying it was a last ‘slap in the face’ ordered by Trump before his impeachment, however, there has so far been no statements made by the Whitehouse.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

