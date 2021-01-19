HSBC Announces 82 Branch Closures As Customers Move Online.

HSBC has announced plans to shut 82 UK branches this year after a shift towards telephone and internet banking reduced the need for bricks and mortar buildings. The bank said it would “aim to redeploy all customer service colleagues who are impacted… into suitable nearby locations” but did not immediately say how many jobs were affected.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK’s head of network, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making. “It hasn’t pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking. This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future.”

As well as closing 82 branches, the bank is planning locations with no staff as well as a cash-machine only version as it looks to update how its network will operate.

