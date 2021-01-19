Brit Skier Among Seven Killed In Deadly Avalanche In Swiss Alps.

A 38-year-old British skier, a resident of Verbier, is among seven killed in a series of deadly avalanches in the Swiss Alps. It is understood that the man, who has not been named, was with nine other people when they were engulfed in a wall of snow while skiing off-piste.

-- Advertisement --



Prosecutors have now opened an investigation into the tragedy which happened on Monday at the resort of Verbier. The resort was in the headlines last month after it emerged more than 200 Brits had fled under cover of darkness to avoid strict Covid quarantine rules.

Police said the avalanche happened in an area between the village and Les Attelas and helicopters and dog teams were used to locate the group. They were all wearing GPS locators but the British man was declared dead at the scene and another person was airlifted to hospital at nearby Sion.

The deadly avalanches happened at Emmetten, Engelberg, Klosters, Morschach, Veytaux and the Bernese Oberland. Statistics show that there has been around a hundred avalanches involving people a year for the past two decades. 24 people die in related incidents, on average. Ski resorts are closed across much of the Alps due to coronavirus restrictions but are allowed to open in Switzerland.



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Brit Skier Among Seven Killed In Deadly Avalanche In Swiss Alps”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.