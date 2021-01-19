BOEING 737 Max Flights Could Return to the EU Next Week – According to a Top European Regulator

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will give its authorisation for the return of Boeing 737 Max flights “next week”, after modifications made to the aircraft following two accidents which claimed the lives of 346 people.

According to the director of the European regulator, Patrick Ky, on Tuesday, January 19, “We expect to publish it (the airworthiness directive, editor’s note) next week. From our point of view, the MAX will be able to fly again (in Europe) from next week”, explained Mr. Ky during a conference press release by video with the German aeronautical press association LPC.

The medium-haul jet Boeing 737 Max was withdrawn from service in March 2019 after two crashes with a total of 346 dead. The main cause of the horrific accidents was considered to be a faulty control program.

The 737 Max has already registered flights again in Boeing’s home country of the US and in Brazil, and is set to be up and flying again in Canada shortly too.

