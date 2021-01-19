BIDEN Selects Transgender Doctor As Assistant Health Secretary, who has been Pennsylvania’s Health Secretary since 2017

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Rachel Levine, the current Pennsylvania Health Secretary since 2017, a transgender doctor, as his nomination for Assistant Health Secretary if she is confirmed by the US Senate. -- Advertisement --



The move comes just hours before Biden is sworn into office tomorrow, January 20, and means, if sworn in, Levine will become the first-ever openly transgender federal official in US history, joining Xavier Becerra, Biden’s nomination for Health and Human Services secretary, who, if sworn in, will become the first Latino head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

President-Elect Biden said of Levine in a statement about her potential new role, “Dr Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic – no matter their Zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability – and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond”.

He continued, “She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts”.

Rachel Levine is paediatrician, a graduate of Harvard, and of Tulane Medical School, as well as being the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Official, and according to ABC 7 News has previously written about adolescent medicine, eating disorders, medical marijuana, the opioid crisis, and LGBTQ medicine.

