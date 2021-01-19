benahavis close council offices

Benahavis council have decided to keep closed council offices as a precautionary measure due to COVID.

The municipal offices of Benahavis council will be closed till further notice due to a marked increase in covid cases in surrounding areas.

Residents of the municipality were notified by social media networks. There is a number to call for further information which is 952 855 025 on this number., You can contact different administration areas should you need to?

The website of the council offices and municipality has indicated it wants to limit movement not just of municipal workers but the residents themselves confirmed Scott Marshall the communications councillor for the municipality.

The accumulative incidence rate stands at around 260 positives in 100,000 people, which represents a low figure and nowhere near the 500 figure which would force perimeter closure, Benahavis would like it to stay low, hence the preventative measures.

