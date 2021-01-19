Balearics Government To Launch New Tourism Pilot Plan.

The Government and hoteliers have now finalised a new Pilot Plan to bring tourists from the main European markets to Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands. The objective is to reactivate economic and labour activity whilst strictly complying with all the covid health protocols.

It is understood that the new plan, which is based on the Pilot that was carried out in Mallorca from June 15-21 was studied by the Ministry of Labour & Tourism, the Ministry of Health and the Private Sector.

“Collaboration with the Government is absolute and the objective is to bring tourists to the Balearic Islands with all the necessary coronavirus protocols in place in the Balearic Islands and the rest of the European emitting countries,” said Association of Hotel Chains President Gabriel Llobera.

Tourism & Labour Minister Iago Negueruela has held various meetings with business owners in recent weeks and has spoken to some of the large hoteliers in the Balearic Islands, including the co-President of the Riu chain, Carmen Riu, the CEO of Meliá and the President of Exceltur, Gabriel Escarrer Jaume.

The Government is considering several different scenarios to get the Balearic economy back on its feet after a disastrous 2020.

“We are working with the Private Sector, in this case, Hoteliers and the Tourism Pilot Plan will only be launched when the time is right. Until the current curve is reduced and the levels of contagion are low enough to be considered a safe, the pilot plan is not feasible, because it’s dependent on a positive evolution in the Balearic Islands and in the countries that the tourists come from,” said Llobera.

