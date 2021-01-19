THE sum of €3,962.42, funded from a proportion of the Balearic Sustainable Tourism Tax (ITS) was given to Eines x Inserció, a Mallorca based organisation dedicated to recycling clothing and bed linen.

Representatives of the Balearic Government visited their warehouse to view the huge amount of clothing that they have collected over the years which represents a huge saving in both the cost of destroying the material and the damage done to the environment.

-- Advertisement --



Where possible the clothes are sold through charity shops but if they are too old or damaged, they are still recycled and the organisation is placing collection units across the island in order to increase the amount that it can save.

Having had considerable success in Mallorca, new facilities are being rolled out in Ibiza and Menorca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Balearic Government supports recycling of clothes and linen”.