A BAKER in Egypt has been arrested after photographs of her “indecent” cake decorations went viral on social media.
The cakes were topped with genitalia and underwear illustrated with fondant icing and were made for birthday party guests at an exclusive resort club near the capital Cairo.
After photographs went viral, the baker was detained by police. They were subsequently bailed released on expensive bail fees. According to some local media reports, those who attended the party may also face the law in the conservative Islamic country.
A top religious body warned that such cakes depicting suggestive decorations were forbidden by the Muslim faith, with one leading Islamic figure describing the cakes as “an assault on the value system and a crude abuse of society”.
Authorities are currently probing the club that hosted the private gathering, according to some reports.
Human rights lawyer Negad El Borai tweeted that the incident highlighted his belief that “there is a segment of society, with support of the state, that wants to eliminate any space for personal freedom in Egypt under the pretext of safeguarding Egyptian family values”.
The case has been compared to those of several young Egyptian women who faced legal actions for their “indecent” videos posted on TikTok and other social media platforms. Some analysts say that Egypt is currently experiencing a generational rift, as younger citizens embrace the globalised world of pop culture through technology unavailable to previous, more religious generations.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Baker Arrested in Egypt for “Indecent” Cakes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.