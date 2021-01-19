Arrests after woman is beaten with an iron bar in violent robbery

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: National Police

Arrests have been made after a woman was beaten with an iron bar in a violent robbery which left her needing stitches to head injuries.

NATIONAL Police have arrested three people – all Spanish and aged 29, 31 and 34 – following the brutal attack on the victim in Velez-Malaga.

The attack took place on the morning of Christmas Day, 2020, on the driveway of a property in the Carabanchel neighbourhood in the town.

The three suspects – one armed with an iron bar – approached the victim and beat her before stealing a mobile phone, a gold chain and €150.


The victim needed hospital treatment and stitches to head wounds.

investigations led police to three residents of the town – two of them brothers – who were arrested for robbery with violence.


The matter is now in the hands of Investigative Court Number Three of Velez-Malaga.

