Argentina to send Mexico ‘Active Ingredient’ to Make Million Vaccine Doses

ARGENTINA is set to send Mexico ‘Active Ingredient’ to Make One Million Vaccine Doses

Mexico expects to receive an active ingredient from Argentina early Wednesday (January 20) morning to make the vaccine developed by the British laboratory AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, the Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell reported on Monday.

“This Wednesday we are pleased to receive the first of these shipments in bulk, it is a bulk for approximately one million doses,” the official said at a press conference.

The number of doses is less than that previously reported by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. Hours before, Ebrard gave “truthful” information, which was published by an Argentine newspaper, saying a shipment of the active ingredient to manufacture six million doses would arrive.

The Mexican health regulator, Cofepris, authorised on January 4 the emergency use of the vaccine, which would be available in March.

The active ingredient of the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine is produced in Argentina by the mAbxience biotechnology centre and will be stabilised and packaged in Mexico by the Liomont laboratory.

