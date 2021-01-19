Archaeological Find of Kiln Used for Best Celtiberian Ceramics

ARCHAEOLOGICAL find of a kiln used to make the best Celtiberian ceramics has been unearthed in an “almost unprecedented” discovery in Teruel in Aragon.

The full unearthing of the kiln has taken the team five years, as with limited funds each archaeological dig only lasted two weeks. The kiln was discovered in the El Cerrito hill fort in the town of Cella in Teruel. It is thought that the fort was occupied from the Iron Age and was home to the amazing craft of ceramic pottery.

The exacting recovery of the kiln has been made by the Monte Bernorio Institute for Cantabrian Antiquity Studies (IMBEAC) and is said to be an “almost unprecedented discovery for the area.

