Anti-Vaxxer Murder-Suicide After Fears of Mind Control Jab

ANTI-VAXXER murder-suicide by San Francisco dad after fears of mind control jab. Allegedly a father has killed his young son after becoming obsessed with mind control conspiracies around vaccines.

Stephen O’Loughlin, aged 49, was discovered dead inside his flat in San Francisco, his young son Pierce, only nine-years-old was found with him.

The shocking discovery of the bodies was made on Wednesday night by police after they received a call from Lesley Hu, Pierce’s mum. She had become worried for her son’s welfare after finding out the Pierce had not attended school.

O’Loughlin and Hu had divorced in 2016 and were engaged in a legal fight over whether Pierce should be vaccinated. Lorie Nachlis, Hu’s attorney said, “I think it is undeniable that Pierce’s father suffered from untreated mental illness which resulted in his taking the life of his son and his own life.”

Reportedly O’Loughlin thought that vaccines were being used for mind-control purposes by the government.

