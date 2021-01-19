Amazon Announces Plans To Open Two New Hubs In Italy This Year.

Amazon will open two new logistics centres in Italy this year, investing over 230 million euros, the world’s largest online retailer has announced. With the two new hubs- a distribution centre in the north-western city of Novara and a fulfilment centre close to the city of Modena – Amazon said this will create 1,100 new jobs for the Italian economy over the coming three years.

“Amazon continues to expand its logistics network in order to satisfy the growing demand of clients, widen product selections and support those small and medium enterprises that have decided to sell their products using Amazon logistics,” the group said in a statement.

Amazon has already invested some 5.8 billion euros in Italy since first starting operations 10 years ago. It currently employs 8,500 people in the country.

