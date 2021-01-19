Almost three-quarters of jobs lost in Spain in 2020 were in commerce and hospitality.

ACCORDING to a report released today, Tuesday, January 19, by Adecco, these are the only sectors in which jobs were lost in all regions across the country.

In a year marked by the coronavirus pandemic, 697,400 jobs were lost in Spain, of which 496,100 belonged to commerce and hospitality.

This represents 71 per cent of the total, as detailed in the associations’ Occupation II Monitor study: socioeconomic profile of the occupation in Spain.

The study also highlights that only five of 11 sectors saw an increase in activity of between 1.8 and 4.4 per cent in 2020 until the third quarter – finance and insurance, water and energy, real estate, and public administration and communications.

At the other end of the scale, construction dropped by 1.6 per cent, followed by agriculture and livestock (-2 per cent), professional activities (-3-1 per cent), manufacturing (-5.3 per cent), cultural services and others (.6.1 per cent) and the hardest hit, commerce and hospitality which fell by -8.3 per cent).

Adecco’s study shows that 98 per cent of the jobs which have become obsolete in the last 12 months correspond to salaried workers.

In the case of the non-salaried, while the number of employers has decreased by 7.7 per cent, there has been an increase in the number of self-employed of 3.4 per cent.

“The increase in the number of freelancers could be explained by micro-entrepreneurs who have laid off all their staff (for which they are no longer employers) and by people who, upon losing their job, try to start an independent activity,” said Adecco.

