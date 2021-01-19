Age Concern Mallorca ready to offer advice on Covid-19 vaccinations

AGE CONCERN MALLORCA has contacted Euro Weekly News asking us to advise readers that they have been receiving an increasing number of enquiries regarding when and how the vaccinations are going to commence for elderly residents.

Although many have already registered their email addresses with the charity, they believe that there may be a significant number of people who don’t use the internet or have easy access to local TV or press (or may not understand the language).

They are therefore happy to compile a new list of those who would like to be kept up to date via telephone or SMS text messages and would happy to hear directly from them (and friends are invited to pass on this message) by calling 678 352 040 and if engaged please try again although they will note the missed call and call back.

