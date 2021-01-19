ACTIVE Gunman At Large After Multiple Shootings In Pennsylvania, in four different locations



Pennsylvania police have told residents to stay at home, after officers responded to shooting incidents in four different locations across Monroe County, and report an active gunman is at large.

The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management issued a statement relating to the shooting incidents, urging residents to “shelter in place, and report suspicious activity”, while “investigations into the shooting are on-going and active”.

Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn has confirmed the reported gunfire in multiple locations across Monroe County, at Stogie’s on Route 196, the Dollar General store in Tobyhanna, and A Pocono Country Place, and also confirmed that the authorities had found four victims at the scenes, and the situation is being considered as a “developing community safety danger”, with “shooting suspects at large”.

