A Study Finds That One In Eight ‘Recovered’ Covid Patients Dies Within 140 Days

According to a report by Kamlesh Khunti, who is a professor of primary care diabetes and vascular medicine at Leicester University, one in every eight persons who ‘recovers’ from Covid-19, dies within 140 days, or are re-admitted to hospital within three weeks.

Professor Khunti told The Daily Telegraph, this was the “Largest study of people discharged from hospital after being admitted with Covid. People seem to be going home, getting long-term effects, coming back in, and dying. We see nearly 30 per cent have been readmitted, and that’s a lot of people. The numbers are so large”.

Figures researched by the professor found that out of 47,780 people discharged from hospital in the first wave of the virus, 29.4 per cent had returned in less than five months, and of those readmitted, 12.3 per cent of them died, according to research from Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Government currently registers a death as Covid-related if the patient died up to 28 days after a positive test.

The report says that the long-term effects of Covid-19 can cause survivors to develop chronic liver and kidney conditions, diabetes, and heart problems, and the professor says this means that discharged patients really should be monitored in the months afterwards.

Prof Khunti said he was shocked that patients were being readmitted to hospital with a different diagnosis and some had also developed further complications, adding, “We don’t know if it’s because Covid destroyed the beta cells which make insulin and you get Type 1 diabetes, or whether it causes insulin resistance, and you develop Type 2, but we are seeing these surprising new diagnoses of diabetes”.

