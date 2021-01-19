50 Police Test Positive In Malaga

The National Police in Malaga have confirmed they have been struck by the coronavirus revealing their infected numbers today.

The National Police in Malaga confirm they have 50 agents infected and another 150 in quarantine.

The Unified Police Union has requested testing of all its agents as soon as possible due to the increased infection rate of its officers in Malaga.

Clearly, the force is now depleted and is causing problems in shift changes and the correct cover for situations when needed.

Mario Valencia, the head of the union, says national police officers do not live with their backs to the society they are family people too and the Christmas effect has had its toll on them too.

Testing goes on but at 50 confirmed infected and 150 isolated the numbers are not looking good for Malagas National police.

