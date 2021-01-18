XIMO Puig Details ‘Plan Resiste’ to Give Direct Aid to 21,000 Companies and 43,000 Freelancers

The Consell announces that Puig’s ‘Plan Resiste’ will be backed by 340 million euros – aimed at guaranteeing the survival of the sectors “directly affected” by the crisis.

The President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has detailed the shock plan that he announced on Sunday (January 17) for the almost 50,000 workers who have been in ERTE since the beginning of the pandemic as well as new tools financing for these companies.

Puig announced the aid package after meeting with social agents at the Palau de la Generalitat. The leader of the Consell has specified that these beneficiary sectors are those most closely linked to mobility: hospitality, tourism, leisure and cultural activities.

The plan is made up of four major blocks: Direct aid to 21,000 companies and 43,000 self-employed workers and long-term ERTE workers, the incorporation of two new financing instruments through the IVF and the cooperation fund announced last week together with town councils and councils worth 120 million.

The president also advanced some measures that the program includes:

– 80 million euros in direct aid to cover the Social Security contributions of those companies and the self-employed hardest hit by the covid.

– 8 million for 26,000 self-employed more affected by the “total closure” of their business or the “drastic reduction” of their income, complementary to the Social Security benefit.

– 17 million in direct aid to the 48,000 workers who remain in ERTE since the outbreak of the pandemic.

– Support for leisure and entertainment activities, “with special attention to nightlife,” according to Puig, which may benefit from the recovery fund.

– Facilitate liquidity through IVF subsidised loans.

– 120 million included in the cooperation fund agreed between councils and municipalities.

Puig has insisted that it is an “effort as great as necessary” since they make up some “vital sectors” to “understand the Valencian way of life,” he continued: “They are paying the cost of measures that seek the common good, protect society as a whole, so it is only fair to help them.”

