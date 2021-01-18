THE WINNERS of the “I am Not a Toy” competition visited the Almeria Zoosanitary Centre to meet all the rescue animals and receive their prizes.

The “I am Not a Toy” competition ran over the Christmas period and was organised by the City Council, with the aim of promoting responsible pet care and adoption. Over 100 children participated, and the lucky winners were able to visit the Almeria Zoosanitary Centre on Friday January 15.

-- Advertisement --



The winners Gloria Marfil Ibáñez aged 4, Antonio Gutiérrez aged 8, and Unay Molina García aged 10 played with the cats and dogs and received the excellent prizes of veterinary clinic and animal shelter Playmobile.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Winners of the ‘I Am Not a Toy’ Competition”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.