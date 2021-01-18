What leisure and training activities would you like to see in 2021?

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
What leisure and training activities would you like to see in 2021?
CREDIT: areyounet

What leisure and training activities would you like to see in 2021?

AN online survey has been launched in Rincon de la Victoria to find out what preferences people aged 14 and 35 have when it comes to courses, workshops and activities in the town.

-- Advertisement --

Town Mayor, Francisco Salado said: “This new survey aimed at the youngest people in the municipality will serve as a tool to establish actions that promote the development of a training plan that offers greater opportunities for our young people”.

While councillor Antonio José Martín added that the objective of the survey is “to have the opinion of our young people, to know what their concerns, needs and suggestions are in order to be able to better define youth policies in our municipality”.


The campaign called #tienesmuchoquedecir consists of an online survey where young people can respond and indicate their preferences in relation to which courses they want to be offered or in which recreational activities they are most interested.

The survey is available at the following link: https://forms.gle/hCpkvvKSLMYRS94H7 and on the council’s Facebook page.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “What leisure and training activities would you like to see in 2021?”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleRabbi says Vaccine can make you Gay
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here