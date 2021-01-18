Watch: Guardia Civil Rescue Horse Trapped By Snowstorm

Watch: GUARDIA Civil in Spain’s Asturias don their skis to rescue a horse trapped by a snowstorm

Guardia Civil of the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Groups (GREIM) of Cangas de Onis in Austria, performed a heart-warming rescue in the midst of unprecedented snowfall and driving winds brought by Storm Filomena.

In a touching video published on the Guardia Civil Twitter feed on Wednesday, January 14, officers can be seen approaching the mare on skis – there is nothing for miles around but a blanket of snow. The agents pulled a large sack of hay up the mountain and the horse gratefully tucked in.

After the video was posted, hoards of people praised the officers for their kind work.

“Thank you for your work, you are always there for those who need you,” one person tweeted.

“How great you are, you risk your life for everyone, always my support for the Civil Guard, the best ones !!!!!”, another wrote.

