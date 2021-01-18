Walk and Buy food Passenger Told

A passenger using a taxi on a food shopping trip has been criticised by the cabbie for laziness.

Kev Mc Cartney the cabbie took his passenger to a food bank just ten minutes from the passengers home, and the cab actually drove past an Aldi on the way there.

The passenger has not been identified, but it’s not an uncommon occurrence according to many cabbies who also mention they have seen people selling food donations at taxi ranks.

Kev the cabbie was horrified to learn that someone who visits a food bank spends 10 pounds on a taxi getting there passing at least two cut-price stores known for their good value,” its just a waste ” he said.

As if this wasn’t enough to be irate about the person rebooked the taxi from the food bank to return home and waste even more money.

Distributing much-needed food items to people who need them is paramount to some peoples survival, especially in these harsh times, wasting money on taxis to food banks when you can walk isn’t the way forward. Do you agree with the cabbie?

