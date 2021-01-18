Waitress Saves Boy with ‘Do You Need Help?’ Message

ORLANDO waitress saves young boy with ‘Do you need help?’ message during family lunch.

Flavaine Carvalho, an Orlando waitress spotted the family walk into the restaurant where she worked on New Year’s Day, and straight away, felt something was wrong. The family of four had come in for lunch, but the man, woman and two children, a young boy and a girl caught the attention of Flavaine and not in a good way.

The 11-year-old boy had nearly all of his face hidden as he was wearing a mask, glasses and a hoodie, but Flavaine managed to spot that the boy had a large scratch mark near his eyebrows.

A little later she saw that he was also bruised and the mum-of-one knew that she had to help. Using a handwritten sign, she made sure that the parents could not see as she was behind them, she set out to get the boy’s attention. The sign read, “Do you need help? You’re okay”. Once the boy had seen the sign, he was able to nod and confirm that yes indeed, he was in trouble and needed her help.

The police were quickly called and both children were rescued from their parents and according to police the bruises on the boy’s body suggested “continuous abuse and torture.” They are now both being kept safe.

